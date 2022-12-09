Space Agency ISRO Successfully Conducts Joint Hypersonic Vehicle Trials

The joint hypersonic vehicle trial matched with the predetermined targets. (Representational)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully conducted a joint hypersonic vehicle trial along with the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS).

According to the country's premier space research agency, the joint hypersonic vehicle trial matched with the predetermined targets.

@ISRO and JSIIC @HQ_IDS have jointly conducted Hypersonic vehicle trials.



The trials achieved all required parameters and demonstrated Hypersonic vehicle capability.

