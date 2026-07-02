Monsoon Reached J&K A Day Before Delhi. Weather Official Explains Why

The southest monsoon reached Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a day before it arrived in Delhi on Thursday - five days behind the national capital's normal onset date of June 27.

Weather experts, however, say the monsoon arriving in Jammu and Kashmir before the national capital is not unusual and is largely determined by wind flow, prevailing regional weather systems and the monsoon's advance pattern.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the southwest monsoon had advanced over the enire Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand regions.

Why Monsoon Arrived in J&K Before Delhi

Explaining the phenomenon, Director Meteorological Centre (MET) Srinagar, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad told NDTV that the monsoon's advance is governed by wind flow pattern from both Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal branches and it's contribution in daily rainfall over a particular region or MET subdivision.

He said the arrival of the southwest monsoon depends on the flow of winds particularly the Southeasterly and Southerly winds approaching towards the region from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal branches, contributing to its advance.

Explaining further, he said Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) also determines the extent of its advance on any given day.

"The wind flow pattern and daily rainfall determines how and when it will arrive. The southwest monsoon also moves through the foothills of the Himalayas and therefore reaches some parts of northern India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and parts of Rajasthan, before it arrives in Delhi and some other nothern parts," he said.

He further noted that the onset over Himalayan region sometimes preceeds the plains of north India depending upon the position of monsoon. The monsoon though naturally oscillates and shifts northwards, extending its rains along the entire Himalayan foothills and gradually pushing into the Northwest.

"In contrast, the flat plains of north India typically experience the monsoon onset slightly later, as the winds slowly progress inland from the eastern and southern edges of the subcontinent," he said.

Weather experts say the monsoon does not advance uniformly across the country and its progess often varies depending on moisture availibility, wind direction, pressure systems and local weather conditions.

Flash Floods, Cloudburst Mark Monsoon Arrival in J&K

The southwest monsoon arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, bringing widespread rain that triggered flash floods and cloudbursts across several parts of the region.

According to reports, several parts in the Kashmir Valley witnessed intense showers, triggering cloudburts and flash floods. In the Chenab Valley, two cloudbursts were reported in Kalalgisar village of the Bhalessa region in Doda district after heavy rain lashed the area.

Two cloudbursts also struck Zadigay and Kilshay village of the Tulail Valley in Gurez, triggering flash floods and damaging the Zadigay-Kilshay road.

Water level in several rivers also rose significantly following heavy overnight rainfall in the region. Authorities have kept vulnerable locations under close watch and advised people living near rivers and low-lying areas to remain alert.

Monsoon Arrives in Delhi, Parts of Rajasthan

The southwest monsoon arrived in Delhi on Thursday, bringing widespread rain to several parts of the national capital. The IMD said it is for the first time since 2021 that monsoon has arrived in July.

In 2021, monsoon had set in on July 13. In the last five years, the southwest monsoon had reached Delhi on June 29 in 2025, June 28 in 2024, June 25 in 2023 and June 30 in 2022.

The monsoon also advanced into eastern parts of Rajasthan, with its northern limit currently passing through Tonk, Jaipur and Alwar, according to the Meteorological Centre.

The IMD said the monsoon is expected to advance further into several parts of North India in the coming days. A yellow alert has been issued for parts of western and central India due to expected heavy rainfall.

It said conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, the remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, and additional parts of Rajasthan over the next two to three days.