Southern States Remain Soft Targets For Terrorism, Claims Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday claimed that southern states remain soft targets for terrorism, recalling past attacks in Hyderabad and Coimbatore as reminders of ongoing threats that demand continuous vigilance.

Mr Kalyan raised concerns over internal security, urging heightened alertness amid alleged rising Rohingya migration and threats of coastal infiltration.

"Our police must stay as alert as our armed forces at the borders. I have written to the Andhra Pradesh DGP urging strict monitoring and better coordination with administrative departments," Mr Kalyan said in a press release.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised increased surveillance in coastal regions, stressing the importance of monitoring unfamiliar individuals to prevent threats.

Citing a recent joint operation by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police, he mentioned "the discovery of terrorist links", reinforcing the need for strategic internal vigilance and stricter oversight of migrant activities.

Mr Kalyan claimed that Rohingya settlements are impacting local employment, with migrants obtaining ration, Aadhaar, and voter cards, raising serious concerns "over systemic negligence and security lapses".

He questioned how illegal migrants are accessing official documents, alleging internal collusion and calling for action against those aiding their permanent settlement in the state.

