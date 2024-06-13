South Of Pir Panjal, Terror's New Address In Jammu And Kashmir

Delhi is worried how the theatre of terror has shifted from the north of Pir Panjal to the south

Terror has got a new address - south of Pir Panjal in Jammu and Kashmir. Delhi is worried how the theatre of terror has shifted from the north of Pir Panjal to the south of Pir Panjal in the last two years.

NDTV also learnt that an urgent meeting of the Unified Command was called earlier this week to take stock of these terror attacks. They gave top priority to ensure the safety of pilgrims in the Amarnath yatra, which will start on June 29 and end on August 19.

"Forces had thinned down over the years as the area had become relatively peaceful. The terrain also adds to the movement of terrorists and that's why incidents are going up," a senior official in North Block said.

Earlier this week, a joint audit was conducted by security and intelligence agencies in the Jammu region and gaps were noted. "These gaps have been filled, and area domination exercises are being done," an officer on the field told NDTV.

The army has so far maintained that no infiltration happened last year. But the four recent encounters have negated their reports.

Intelligence sources said Pakistan has been trying to exploit communal fault lines in the Jammu region, which is why terrorists have been carrying out targetted attacks.

"Targeting of pilgrims was done knowing fully well that it may cause a flare-up in the region," a senior officer in North Block said.

He said India has just conducted peaceful elections in the region.

"Pakistan obviously does not want this narrative to gain momentum and that's why they have been pushing terrorists to the Jammu region," the officer said, adding Pakistan wants to demolish the fact that there is total normalcy in the area.

"As local (terror) recruitments have come down, Pakistan has been sending terrorists from across the border," Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain told reporters.

"The four terror attacks indicate that this proxy war will continue to simmer at varying degrees of intensity and the involvement of new groups - whether it is Kashmir Tigers or the Resistance Front," another official who is on the field said.