J&K Dry Fruit Seller Dies Day After Setting Himself On Fire Over Terror Probe

A dry fruit seller from Jammu and Kashmir's Qazigund, who had set himself on fire after police questioning related to the ongoing terror module investigation, has died during treatment at a Srinagar hospital.

Bilal Ahmad Wani had set himself ablaze in Qazigund on Sunday soon after he was released from police custody. Wani had received severe burn injuries.

Wani and his son Jasir Bilal were detained for questioning in connection with the white collar terror module case that was recently busted by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

While Wani was released the same day, Jisrar Bilal was not released and remained in custody for further questioning.

Wani was a neighbor Dr Adeel Rather, a key accused in white collar terror module first unearthed in Haryana's Faridabad earlier this month. Rather was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur in November, which led to the expose of large terror conspiracy.

Adeel's brother Dr Muzaffar is also considered a key conspirator and is reportedly in Afghanistan.

So far, there is no official statement on death of Wani and the circumstances surrounding his self-immolation.