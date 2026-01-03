Dozens Charged For Violating VPN Ban In Jammu And Kashmir

Dozens of people have been charged in Jammu and Kashmir for using virtual private networks (VPN) after police intensified a major crackdown against the unauthorised use of VPN services.

The authorities have imposed a complete ban on VPN usage across all districts in the union territory, citing misuse of these services and threats to national security.

In Budgam district, police on Saturday registered two FIRs and initiated "security proceedings" against 11 people who were found using VPN. Between December 29 and January 2, a total of 24 people were identified for not complying with orders prohibiting the use of VPN.

"Following prohibitory orders issued by the District Administration on 29 December banning unauthorised VPN usage, police carried out systematic verification and monitoring in Budgam," police said in a statement.

"Additionally, security proceedings were initiated against 11 individuals, aged between 18 and 40 years, for non-compliance with the prohibitory orders. They were bound down under Sections 126/170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and later released after due warning," police said.

According to police, all 24 people were released after they signed a bond.

On the ground, police are enforcing the ban through verification of mobile phones and checking installed applications.

In Kulgam district, police launched an intense mobile phone verification. In a busy marketplace, cops were seen stopping people and checking their phones and applications installed by users.

Officials said VPNs are often used to circumvent online control measures by security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir. For example, after Operation Sindoor, the government has blocked access to most of the Pakistani newspapers, media outlets, websites, YouTube channels and a large number of social media accounts.

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network and refers to a technology that enables users to establish a secure network connection while using public networks. VPNs encrypt internet traffic and disguise online identity.

This makes it more difficult for third parties to track online activity and steal data, as the encryption takes place in real time.

