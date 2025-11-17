South Korean Woman Sexually Assaulted By Physiotherapist In Gurugram: Cops

A 55-year-old South Korean woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a physiotherapist at his clinic in Sector 53 here, police said on Monday.

The accused, who is on the run, will be arrested soon, they said.

According to police, the South Korean woman, working with a private company in Gurugram, alleged in her complaint filed on November 14 that she had gone to a physiotherapy centre in Sector 53 for treatment on November 7, where the physiotherapist sexually assaulted her and engaged in inappropriate behaviour.

When she resisted, she was treated rudely, the complainant alleged.

Police sources said the woman's statement is yet to be recorded due to the lack of a translator.

