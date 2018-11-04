South Korean First Lady In India, To Be Part Of 'Deepotsav' In UP

South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook arrives in New Delhi.

South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a four-day visit during which she will participate in Diwali festivities and ceremony involving a memorial for a Korean queen in Ayodhya.

According to Korean legend, Princess Suriratna from Ayodhya had travelled to Korea, married a king some 2000 years ago.

Ms Kim, who was received by Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, will be the chief guest at the 'Deepotsav' event being organised by the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday. A day before, she will meet India's First Lady at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She will also meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and attend an event at a school here.

"The First Lady's participation in the festivities in Ayodhya will showcase our close civilisational links as well as the ongoing deepening engagement between our two countries," the Ministry of External Affairs had said last week.