South Korea And Japan Leaders Trade Suits For Sticks, Drum Up K-Pop Hits In Viral Jam Session

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung stole the show with an impromptu drum performance to K-pop hits after their formal talks in Tokyo. The two leaders jammed to K-Pop hits, leaving everyone surprised and delighted. Videos of the moment have gone viral on social media, showcasing the fun and camaraderie between the two leaders.

The world leaders traded their formal attire for matching blue tracksuits and rocked out to 'Dynamite' by BTS and 'Golden' from the hit K-pop film KPop 'Demon Hunters,' showcasing their musical side.

Here's the video:

PM Lee Jae Myung shared on X that he felt "a little awkward" playing drums with Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi, who is a metal drummer. He expressed optimism about their nations' relationship, saying they "shared harmony atop our individual rhythms".

"At first, it felt a bit awkward, but as we kept playing, the sounds came together as one. Drum playing has long been a dream I've cherished, so the time was all the more grateful for the prime minister's thoughtful consideration. Thanks to the prime minister, we were able to share a special time exchanging sincere feelings through music. Just as we respected each other's differences and found our rhythm together, I hope that Korea and Japan, too, can deepen their cooperation and take steps closer to each other," he wrote.

Notably, this recent meeting marked their third encounter since Takaichi took office in October 2025. The visit was part of the Nara summit, aimed at improving the sometimes-strained relationship between Japan and South Korea, especially amid Tokyo's deepening row with China.

During the meeting, they talked about the importance of Korea-Japan and Korea-US-Japan cooperation for regional peace and stability, given the rapidly changing international situation, CNN reported.

Later, Sanae Takaichi took the South Korean president on a tour of Horyu-ji Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site featuring some of the world's oldest surviving wooden structures. This temple showcases Japan's adoption of Buddhism from the Korean Peninsula and highlights the cultural ties between the two nations.

The diplomacy also extended to the exchange of gifts. Sanae Takaichi gifted South Korean President Lee Jae Myung a pair of drumsticks engraved with his name. Lee reciprocated with drumsticks adorned with lacquerware and a Markers drum set. He also gifted Takaichi's husband a handcrafted lacquered tableware set, inspired by his cooking pledge, and a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for health tracking.