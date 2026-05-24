Soumya Swaminathan Follows Her Father's Footsteps To London's Royal Society

In the long and illustrious history of global science, very few honours match the prestige of election by merit to the Royal Society in London. For over 360 years, it has remained one of the most respected scientific institutions in the world. Its Fellowship includes names that shaped human understanding itself. Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein, Michael Faraday, Alan Turing, Jane Goodall and Stephen Hawking and from India the likes of C V Raman, Homi J Bhabha, R A Mashelkar, Gagandeep Kang. Now, that rare and revered roll of honour has a new Indian name, Dr Soumya Swaminathan.

In a moment of quiet but profound significance, India has witnessed not just another international recognition but a reaffirmation of its scientific legacy across generations. Dr Swaminathan's election as Fellow of the Royal Society places her among a select global group of scientists whose contributions have influenced humanity's understanding of health, science and society.

The recognition carries an even deeper resonance in India. Her father, Dr M S Swaminathan, the architect of India's Green Revolution, had earlier been elected to the same fellowship in 1973. Together, they form what is believed to be one of the rare father-daughter duos to be honoured by the Royal Society, a powerful symbol of continuity in public service, science and nation building.

The Royal Society itself underscores the weight of this distinction. In its message to new fellows, it notes that "the reputation and standing of the Royal Society derives overwhelmingly from the excellence of the Fellowship," highlighting that election is its most important activity, ensuring a reputation for scientific excellence maintained over more than three and a half centuries. This year, mathematician and IIT Kanpur director Manindra Agrawal has also been given this rare honours.

For India, this is not simply about individual recognition. It is about a family whose life's work has been devoted to the country's well-being. It is about a tradition of service rooted in science.

As Dr Swaminathan takes her place among the Fellows of the Royal Society, her journey reflects not just personal achievement but a larger story of Indian science.

It is a story that begins with her father, whose work ensured that India could feed itself, and continues through her own contributions to global health, ensuring that populations can live healthier lives.

It is also a story shaped by an extraordinary family. Her mother, Mina Swaminathan, was a pioneering educationist in pre-school education, shaping early learning in India. Her sisters, Madhura Swaminathan, an economist, and Nitya Swaminathan, working in gender and rural development, have each carved out distinguished paths in research and public service. A family excelling in academics. Together, they represent a rare convergence of science, education, social development and public service.

The illustrious Swaminathan family, academic excellence personified. Left to Right: Nitya Swaminathan, Mina Swaminathan, Madhura Swaminathan, M S Swaminathan, Soumya Swaminathan.

Photo Credit: MSSRF

Dr Swaminathan's journey reflects both continuity and transformation. A paediatrician by training and a globally respected researcher in tuberculosis and HIV, she has spent more than four decades working at the intersection of science and public health. Her career has been defined by a singular objective of translating science into policies and programmes that improve lives.

Her role on the global stage reached its peak during one of the most challenging moments in recent history. As the Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation, she played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping guide scientific understanding, evidence-based decision-making and global collaboration at a time of uncertainty and fear.

She brought to that role not just scientific expertise but a deep commitment to equity and inclusion, issues that continue to define her work. Having earlier served as Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), she strengthened India's research capacity, promoted evidence-based policymaking and built global partnerships.

Her work today reflects the same breadth. She is Chairperson of the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai, carrying forward the legacy of her father while shaping new pathways in sustainable development, nutrition security and the health impacts of climate change.

Yet, even as she occupies some of the highest positions in global science, Dr Swaminathan's thinking remains grounded in the everyday realities of people's lives.

When asked by NDTV how India can become not just a developed nation but also a healthy and happy one, her response is both expansive and rooted.

"I would say that we need to focus on human capital, which means the health, education, well-being of our population," she said.

It is a vision that moves beyond infrastructure and economic growth to the very core of national development. People.

India's demographic dividend, she emphasised, offers immense potential, but only if it is nurtured early. "As you know, we have a demographic dividend. We have a lot of young people. Brain growth happens in the first five years of life," she said.

Those early years, she explained, are critical. "So, both physical and mental growth, that's a very critical period. We need to focus on early childhood education, nutrition, and then, of course, through the life course."

Her emphasis is clear. The foundation of a developed nation lies in the health and well-being of its children.

But Dr Swaminathan also challenges the conventional understanding of health itself. It is not confined to hospitals and clinics."We need to focus a lot on prevention," she said.

And prevention, in her framework, is deeply connected to the conditions in which people live. "As you know, the social, environmental, and behavioural determinants of health have a large part to do with our health and well-being. It's not only about building hospitals and health centres."

Instead, she points to the essentials of daily life.

"It's the air we breathe. It's the food we eat. It's the houses we live in. It's the greenery and the parks around us."

This holistic approach to health reflects her broader philosophy. Development must be multi-dimensional, integrating physical, mental, cognitive and even spiritual well-being. "In order to ensure that we have not only physical well-being, but mental, cognitive, and spiritual well-being, we need to make sure that our environment is healthy," she said.

Mental health, in particular, requires urgent attention in a rapidly changing society. "It is very clear that we need societies which care for each other, which have compassion," she said.

India's traditional strengths, she notes, lie in its social fabric of families and communities. "Our systems in India of having extended families and friends supporting us, communities that are resilient, we need to maintain that."

At the same time, modern life presents new challenges. "We need to ensure that our young people have physical friendships and interactions, not only virtually on social media," she said.

Another critical pillar is the cultivation of scientific thinking in an era dominated by misinformation. "We need to inculcate a scientific temper and spirit, starting from a very young age, because in the world of misinformation and infodemic that we live in, it's very important for us to be able to detect what is rational," she said.

Despite these challenges, Dr Swaminathan remains optimistic about India's future. "I think it's perfectly possible. I think we have all the ingredients."

She sees in the idea of Viksit Bharat a broader aspiration that goes beyond economic progress. "Viksit Bharat means, in addition to all the infrastructure and scientific and technological developments, that we have a population that's healthy and happy and thriving."

But she also points to areas that require greater attention. One of them is biodiversity and what she describes as "bio-happiness". "How do we live in complete harmony with our natural surroundings?" A concept originally conceived by her father but being pursued by her now.

This holistic view is reflected in frameworks like One Health, which connects human health with that of animals and ecosystems, as well as in the Indian philosophical idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, 'the world as one family'.

At its core, her message is about balance. Between development and sustainability. Between growth and equity.

"We also have to look at inequities in society," she said.

In particular, she highlights the role of marginalised communities, often overlooked but deeply connected to nature. "It's the tribal woman in remote areas who's preserving those traditional varieties of crops that the rest of us have forgotten about." The challenge is to ensure that development includes and empowers them. "How do we give them more resources and a share in the prosperity that we hope to achieve?"

Her election to the Royal Society is not just an honour. It is a moment that connects India's past, present, and future in science. And perhaps, in her own words, it is also a reminder of the path ahead. A developed India must not only grow. It must care, nurture, and include. Only then can it truly be healthy and happy.