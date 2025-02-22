Will UK's Oldest Scientific Academy Expel Elon Musk? Key Meeting Soon

Tesla CEO Elon Musk risks being expelled from the UK's oldest scientific academy - the Royal Society. The move comes after over 2,700 scientists signed an open letter to protest against the world's richest man's membership in the esteemed institution. A meeting in this regard will take place on March 3.

In an open letter, professor Stephen Curry, who is from Imperial College London, has criticised the society for its "continued silence and apparent inaction" regarding Musk's 2018 fellowship.

Professor Curry also questioned the Society for not taking action against Musk despite knowing that his "behaviour was in contravention of the Society's Code of Conduct."

He also highlighted Professor Dorothy Bishop's resignation, which pointed at Elon Musk's "promotion of unfounded conspiracy theories and his malicious accusations towards Anthony Fauci, former Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States."

Professor Curry said that he is at a loss to understand how these actions are consistent with a code of conduct that requires fellows to have "due regard for the statement of values developed from time to time by Society".

As per Professor Curry, the situation is serious because of Mr Musk's involvement in the US administration. The 53-year-old has been appointed as the advisor to President Donald Trump and also heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Several members, including University of Oxford psychologist Professor Dorothy Bishop, have already resigned in protest. Professor Bishop had said she refused to be associated with an institution that calls Elon Musk a member.

In more than 150 years, no member has been expelled from the Royal Society except Rudolf Eric Raspe, who was removed due to fraud.

The Royal Society

The Royal Society, founded in 1660 in London, supports scientific research, provides scientific advice to policymakers, and fosters international and worldwide cooperation.

Scientists and engineers from the UK and the Commonwealth who have made significant contributions to the advancement of natural knowledge, such as mathematics, engineering science, and medical science, are among the society's core members.

It has honoured renowned members like Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein, Stephen Hawking, and Charles Darwin.

The current president is Adrian Smith, who took over from Venki Ramakrishnan in November 2020.