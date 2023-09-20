'Delay In Implementing Women's Quota Bill Will... ': Sonia Gandhi's Top Quotes

New Delhi:
Sonia Gandhi said her party supports the legislation.
Opening the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill for the opposition in Lok Sabha today, Congress' Sonia Gandhi demanded its immediate implementation along with the provision for the representation of SCs, STs and OBCs.
Following are the top quotes of Sonia Gandhi in Parliament:
From smoke-filled kitchens to flood-lit stadiums, the Indian woman's journey has been a long one. But she has finally reached her destination
It is difficult to gauge the extent of patience of women; they never think of taking rest
Congress demands that women's quota bill be implemented immediately with sub-quota for SCs, STs, OBCs
Any delay in implementing women's reservation bill will be gross injustice to Indian women
Immediate implementation of women's reservation bill by removing all obstacles not only necessary but also possible