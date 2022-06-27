Sonia Gandhi's Personal Secretary Accused Of Rape, Case Filed

The victim was allegedly raped and threatened of dire consequences, police said(Representational)

The Delhi Police has registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation against Congress president Sonia Gandhi's personal secretary PP Madhavan on a complaint by a 26-year-old woman, officials said on Monday.

The woman alleged that the accused lured her on the promise of providing her a job and had promised marriage, they said.

A police officer said the victim was allegedly raped and threatened of dire consequences by the accused if she reported the matter.

"A complaint was received at the Uttam Nagar police station on June 25. A case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. We are investigating the matter," said M Harsha Vardhan, Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police.

He said the police were investigating the allegations levelled against a 71-year-old man who is working as a personal secretary to a senior political leader.

Though the DCP did not name the political leader, officials in the Delhi Police said the allegations were levelled against Madhavan.

The officials said the woman lives in Delhi and her husband died in 2020. The husband used to work at the Congress party office, they said, adding that he used to affix hoardings.

