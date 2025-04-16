"Sonia Gandhi's Life In Public Domain, Attempt To Tarnish Image": Congress' Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s complaint against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and others in the alleged National Herald money laundering case was an attempt to tarnish the image of Sonia Gandhi.

He further stated that this complaint was the targeted modus operandi of the BJP government, which aimed at demoralising and defaming opponents by misusing the agencies.

"The whole country knows that ED and CBI are political tools of the Government of India. Sonia Gandhi's life is in the public domain, this is an attempt to tarnish her image. Whatever facts are there, they will come out. I have full faith in the judiciary... This is the targeted modus operandi of the BJP government, aimed at demoralising and defaming the opponents by misusing the agencies. There is no give-and-take or anything in this entire episode," Pilot said, speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress workers protesting against the Central government and central agencies outside the party's office were detained by the police.

The Congress Party has launched a massive protest against the Central government and investigative agencies. The protest follows the ED filing a chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald.

Protests have been organised across the country, with several prominent leaders at the forefront.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that the ED chargesheet against the party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vendetta politics.

Speaking to ANI, Shrinate said, "The truth is that this is Narendra Modi's vendetta politics...We will face this in court. But you can see people's anger, our workers' anger. It shows that PM Narendra Modi is scared of our leaders and all the issues raised by us. He is scared of the Congress' organisational structure...Rahul Gandhi is someone who is not scared of you. This is a bogus case. The issues raised by Rahul Gandhi have exposed you..."

Shrinate further stated that the public and the party were agitated, further questioning how a money laundering chargesheet could be filed when neither one paisa nor a single asset was laundered nor transferred.

"Our people are agitated, the public is agitated, Congress workers are agitated. In a 12-year-old false case, you remembered only on the last day to file a chargesheet. You invoked charges of money laundering in the chargesheet where not even 1 paisa was laundered, where not even one asset was transferred, where Young India is a non-profit organisation..."

