'Feel Her Loss Greatly', Sonia Gandhi Writes To Sushma Swaraj's Husband

"Sushma Swaraj was a lady of extraordinary gifts," Sonia Gandhi said. (PTI)

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday described former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as a superb orator, great parliamentarian and a lady of extraordinary gifts. "I feel her loss greatly," Sonia Gandhi wrote in a letter to Sushma Swaraj's husband, Swaraj Kaushal.

Sushma Swaraj, 67, died on Tuesday night after a cardiac arrest.

Sonia Gandhi said she shared a warm personal relationship with the senior BJP leader after working together as colleagues in the Lok Sabha for many years.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened at the sudden passing away of your beloved wife Sushma Swaraj," the Congress parliamentary party leader said. "Sushma Swaraj was a lady of extraordinary gifts, her courage, determination, dedication and ability manifest in every position she held."

"Above all, it was her warm personal qualities that brought a special lustre to her years in public and political life."

Sonia Gandhi was seen hugging Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri when she visited her home to pay her last respects.

Sonia Gandhi had won her first ever election against Sushma Swaraj in 1999 from the Ballari Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka. Ms Swaraj lost by over 50,000 votes in the electoral fight that attracted national attention.

In 2004, when the Congress won the election, Ms Swaraj famously vowed to shave her head if Italy-born Sonia Gandhi became Prime Minister. Mrs Gandhi, who renounced the top post, picked Manmohan Singh for PM.

"Sushma ji was a superb orator, a great parliamentarian and had a rare gift for friendship that won her affection and admiration across the political spectrum," Mrs Gandhi wrote. "In our many years together as colleagues in the Lok Sabha, we developed a warm personal relationship and I feel her loss greatly."

The Congress leader said Ms Swaraj made herself accessible to even the humblest person and established a warm rapport with people from all walks of life.

With her empathy and compassion, she gave Indian diplomacy a human face as she reached out to help every Indian citizen in distress, Ms Gandhi said. "The same courage and grit that was a hallmark of Sushma-ji''s political life, she showed in her personal life as well, as she faced her serious ailments with incredible fortitude," she said.

The Congress leader said Ms Swaraj left "far too young" as she had so much more to contribute to national life. "That makes her death even more tragic," she said.

It was a "cruel loss" for her family, Ms Gandhi wrote.

"You must draw solace from the fact that Sushma-ji lived a life of honour, filled with achievement and contributions to the country she loved; respected and admired by all Indians," Ms Gandhi said.

"And she went as she had lived - active and engaged till the very end."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.