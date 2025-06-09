Advertisement
Sonia Gandhi Visits Delhi Hospital, Days After High Blood Pressure Complaint: Sources

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) and underwent a medical check-up, sources said.

Read Time: 1 min
Sonia Gandhi Visits Delhi Hospital, Days After High Blood Pressure Complaint: Sources
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, 78, visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for a medical check-up after experiencing high blood pressure. She had visited a Shimla hospital two days prior but was reported stable.
New Delhi:

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Monday visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) and underwent a medical check-up, sources said.

This health check-up comes just two days after Gandhi, 78, was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure. The veteran Congress leader was in Himachal Pradesh's capital on a personal visit.

Her blood pressure was on the higher side, but everything was normal, IGMC's Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Aman said on Saturday.

She visited the SGRH and underwent a medical check-up and some tests, a source said.

In February, Gandhi had been briefly admitted to the SGRH and kept under the observation of a team of doctors.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

