Sonia Gandhi Reaches Out To 3 States On GST Compensation: Sources

Sonia Gandhi will hold the chief ministers' meet on Wednesday afternoon, sources said (File)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday reached out to the chief ministers of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand on the issue of compensation to states and will hold a meeting with them to evolve a collective stand at the August 27 GST Council meeting, sources said.

Sonia Gandhi will hold a virtual meeting with Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray and Hemant Soren, besides all four Congress chief ministers, to evolve a joint strategy for pressing the central government to grant compensation to states, they said.

The GST Council will meet on August 27 to discuss the issue of granting compensation to states for the loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance ministers of all states are part of the GST Council, where the opposition chief ministers are expected to jointly demand 14 per cent GST compensation from the government.

Sonia Gandhi will hold the meet with the chief ministers tomorrow afternoon, the sources said.