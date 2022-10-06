Sonia Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi-Led Congress March In BJP-Ruled Karnataka

Joining Rahul Gandhi's march in Mandya, the Congress president walked for a short distance,

Sonia Gandhi today joined her son Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" in Karnataka, participating in a public event after a long gap, because of her health.

Joining Rahul Gandhi's march in Mandya, the Congress president walked for a short distance, surrounded by a large crowd of party workers, before getting into a car.

She is expected to address a rally in Ballary to launch the party's campaign in the BJP-ruled state that will vote in a few months for a new government. She had earlier visited a temple in Begur village and offered prayers on Wednesday.

The Congress's nationwide campaign, which began in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7, entered Karnataka on September 30.

Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysuru on Monday afternoon for the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" in Karnataka, which was on a two-day break for Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami (Tuesday and Wednesday).

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said it was a matter of pride for the party that Sonia Gandhi joined the march.

"After Vijayadashami, there will be Vijaya in Karnataka. We are proud that Sonia Gandhi has come to walk on the streets of Karnataka. We are coming to power in the state, and BJP is on the way to shutting its shop," Mr Shivakumar said.

Rahul Gandhi plans to walk 3,570 km through 12 states in his campaign to "unite India" and send a message against what he calls the "divisive politics" of the BJP. The campaign, for which Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have been sleeping in containers, aims at rallying the party's workers for elections ahead after multiple defeats.

The Gandhis' march for unity comes at a time the Congress is struggling with fissures and prepping for a landmark internal election that will deliver a non-Gandhi party president after 25 years.

The Gandhis have pledged to keep out of the election and have denied endorsing either Shashi Tharoor or Mallikarjun Kharge. Mr Kharge, who is close to the Gandhis, is widely tipped to be the next Congress president though the party insists that there is no "official" candidate.