Prashant Kishor's Ex-Associate, 2 Congress 'Rebels' In Party's 2024 Panels

Congress Task Force 2024: Congress had decided to form two panels at its recent "Chintan Shivir".

Prashant Kishor's collaboration with the Congress was a non-starter but his former associate Sunil Kanugolu has been picked for the party's election management.

The Congress today announced its Political Affairs group, which includes Rahul Gandhi and two key dissenters, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, and a Task Force- both key takeaways from its recent brainstorming session in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

The Task Force - 2024, which will handle the party's strategy for the next national election, has no member from the "G-23" or group of 23 "dissenters" who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 calling for a massive organizational and leadership overhaul.

The party had decided to form the two panels at the "Chintan Shivir", or strategy meet in Udaipur to discuss its way forward after its serial election defeats.

In the Political Affairs Group to be headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the other names are Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, KC Venugopal and Jitendra Singh.

The Task Force includes P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala.

The Congress said each member of the Task Force would be assigned specific tasks related to organization, communication and media, outreach, finance and election management. Each will have dedicated teams.

At its strategy meet, the party decided to have a political affairs committee in every state and the Centre instead of a parliamentary board, which was a key demand of the rebel group within the Congress.