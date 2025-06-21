Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Sonam, Raj Kushwaha Sent To 13-Day Judicial Custody In Honeymoon Murder Case

The police custody for the two prime accused - Raja's wife Sonam, and Raj - ended on Saturday, and the special investigation team probing the case did not seek an extension, officials said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

Sonam (Left) and Raj Kushwaha (middle) are prime accused in the Raja (Right) murder case.

Shillong:

A local court in Meghalaya's Shillong on Saturday remanded Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged boyfriend Raj to 13-day judicial custody in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. 

The police custody for the two prime accused - Raja's wife Sonam, and Raj - ended on Saturday, and the special investigation team probing the case did not seek an extension, officials said.

"The accused were remanded to 13-day judicial custody. The police did not seek extension of the custody," Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda told PTI.

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while honeymooning in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. His highly decomposed body was found in a gorge on June 2.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Meghalaya Murder Case, Sonam Raghuvanshi, Sonam Raghuvanshi And Raj Kushwaha
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com