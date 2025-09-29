Leh Apex Body Withdraws From Talks, Wants Action Against Protesters Scrapped

The Leh Apex Body has withdrawn from the talks with the government of India over their demands, asking now that the action against the activists including Sonam Wangchuk be rescinded. Citing the arrest of Wangchuk under the National Security Act, levelling of "anti-national" tag at the protests for statehood, and the killing of youths in police firing on September 24, the apex body said it would not go to Delhi for the talks due to October 6.

The Apex Body also said until a Judicial Inquiry is announced into the killing of four young protesters in Leh by the CRPF and cases against more than 50 arrested protesters are withdrawn, there would be no talks.

The Apex body's demands include statehood and protection under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

They also want government jobs for the educated, unemployed young people of the region, separate Lok Sabha representation for Leh and Ladakh and climate protection for the ecologically fragile region.

On September 24, there was violence during the protests over statehood demands during the hunger strike led by Wangchuk. The protesters had gone on rampage, attacking offices and burning down the BJP office. The security personnel had opened fire, which left four people dead and many injured.

On Friday, Wangchuk was arrested under the stringent National Security Act, accused of inciting the mob. He has been shifted to a jail in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. A Pakistan angle has emerged in the probe against him, with the police chief of the Union Territory had pointed to his visit to Pakistan and the arrest of a Pakistani Intelligence Operative.

"We also arrested a Pakistan PIO in the recent past who was in touch with him and was reporting back across. We have a record of this. He (Wangchuk) had attended a Dawn event in Pakistan. He also visited Bangladesh. There is a big question mark on him," Ladakh police chief SD Singh Jamwal had said.

The activist, who won the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018, has denied all allegations.

Wangchuk's wife, social entrepreneur Gitanjali J Angmo, has refuted all allegations against her husband. She has said Wangchuk was being harassed and the "witch hunt" began four years ago when he started his demands for a legislature in the Union Territory and protection under the Sixth Schedule.

