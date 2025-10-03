Soldiers Fulfil Role Of Brother At Woman's Wedding, Guests Watch With Tears

In a deeply emotional moment, soldiers in Himachal Pradesh fulfilled the role of a brother at the wedding of a woman whose brother was killed in action in Arunachal Pradesh. Visuals showed many at the wedding stood with tears.

The wedding that took place in a picturesque town of the hill state went perfect for Aradhana, except for the absence of her brother, Ashish Kumar.

However, soldiers from Ashish Kumar's regiment and some former servicemen came to the wedding venue in Sirmaur district's Bharli village, and made sure Aradhana got a farewell befitting of her brother who would have done the same for her.

At the wedding, the soldiers and ex servicemen from Paonta and Shillai took no time in taking on the role of her brother.

They escorted the bride to the wedding mandap, fulfilling the brother's role.

As a gesture of love and support, they also gifted Aradhana a fixed deposit as a wedding blessing, symbolically filling the void left by her brother.

The entire scene left everyone present at the wedding with tears, overwhelmed by the unexpected honour.

The soldiers also accompanied the bride to her in-laws' home, completing the brother's responsibility with full devotion.

Ashish Kumar was killed in action in Arunachal Pradesh in February 2024 during Operation Alert.