Soldier Killed, 3 Injured In Pak Shelling Along Line of Control In J&K

Pakistan violated ceasefire at the LoC on Monday morning in Sunderbani sector.

An army jawan was killed and three others were critically injured during fresh shelling by Pakistani forces at the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Monday.

The ceasefire violation was reported in Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector.

"A soldier was killed when Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation around 5.30 a.m. today. The Indian Army retaliated effectively," news agency IANS quoted an army official as saying.

The latest firing comes just hours after Pakistan violated ceasefire at Rajouri on Sunday.

Further details awaited

