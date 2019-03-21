Soldier Killed In Pak Shelling In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri

Rifleman Yash Paul, 24, was killed in Pak shelling in Sunderbani sector.

Highlights Rifleman Yash Paul, 24, was caught in firing by Pak troops in Sunderbani Four others were injured Pak has violated ceasefire over 110 times along the LoC since January

An Army soldier was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district today.

Rifleman Yash Paul, 24, lost his life after he was caught up in the heavily shelling by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector. Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire over 110 times along the LoC since January.

On Monday night, Pakistan army fired mortar bombs and firing of small arms along the LoC in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors, a defence spokesman had said. An Army soldier was killed and four others were injured in the ceasefire violation in Rajouri district.

"Rifleman Karamjeet Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to injuries," the spokesman had said.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the pact during flag meetings between the two sides.

With inputs from PTI

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.