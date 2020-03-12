Soldier Kidnapped By Maoists Found Dead In Chhattisgarh: Police

He had gone to his home in Argatta village after Holi on March 11. (Representational)

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan - kidnapped by Maoists - was found dead in a village last night in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, police said.

"A DRG jawan was found dead in Dornapal police station limits of Argatta village in Sukma district last night after he picked up from there by Naxals," police said.

He had gone to his home in Argatta village after Holi on March 11 when the incident took place, according to senior police officer Shalabh Sinha.

Further details in the matter are awaited.