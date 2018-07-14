Soldier Injured In Sniper Fire In Jammu And Kashmir

The incident took place last evening when the soldier was manning a forward post. (Representational)

A soldier was injured when he was reportedly shot by a Pakistani sniper from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said today.

The incident took place last evening when the soldier was manning a forward post in Akhnoor sector's Khour area, they said.

He suffered a bullet injury in his upper body area. The soldier was shifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur after initial treatment at the local military hospital, officials said.

This is the second such incident in a week on the LoC. On July 7, an army jawan was injured reportedly in Pakistani sniper firing in Rajouri district's Nowshera sector.

As many as 52 people, including 24 security personnel, were killed and scores of others, mostly civilians, injured this year in more than 1,250 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC and International Border.