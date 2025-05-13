Punjab Woman Injured During Pakistani Aerial Intrusion Dies

A 50-year-old woman who was injured when debris fell on her home during a Pakistani aerial intrusion in Punjab's Ferozepur last week died at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday, officials said.

Her husband and their son are still undergoing treatment.

Multiple aerial attacks were carried out by Pakistan at many places along India's western borders, including in Punjab, that were effectively thwarted by Indian security forces.

Sukhwinder Kaur, her husband Lakhwinder Singh (55) and their son Monu Singh (24) suffered severe burn injuries when an unidentified projectile fell on their home in the Khai Pheme Ke village, setting the structure and a car on fire, during a Pakistani aerial intrusion on May 9.

Officials had earlier said Monu Singh was the brother of Lakhwinder Singh.

Following Kaur's death, her family members blocked the Ferozepur-Fazilka highway, demanding Rs 1 crore in compensation and martyr status for her.

Supported by locals and farmer unions, the family refused to cremate Kaur, calling the state government's Rs 5 lakh compensation a "cruel joke".

BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi also met the family.

Later, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann raised the aid to Rs 10 lakh after Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora's contribution.

The protest was called off late in the evening after MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar assured the family that their demands would be taken up with the state government.

Earlier, Mann had announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and expressed deep sorrow over Kaur's death.

"Our government stands firmly with her family during this time of immense pain and we are committed to providing all possible support to help them cope with this devastating loss," he said.

New Delhi and Islamabad reached an agreement on May 10 to halt military actions after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

