Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Meets CDS, 3 Service Chiefs Hours After Escalation By Pak

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met military leaders in Delhi after India successfully countered missile and drone attacks from Pakistan, following cross-border strikes.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan and three service chiefs in Delhi on Friday morning, hours after India thwarted a wave of missile and drone attacks from Pakistan targeting military stations and other cities. The meeting was held to assess the security situation after India's recent cross-border strikes under Operation Sindoor.

India foiled the second round of Pakistan's airstrikes on military stations and several cities in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab, which began around 8:30 pm last night. Pakistan also targeted military stations at Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, with the Indian Army retaliating swiftly.

A massive blackout was reported from Srinagar, Jammu, and several places in Punjab and Rajasthan at night.

Sources said that many Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control have been destroyed as Indian forces retaliated effectively to cross-border firing. Anti-tank guided missiles were used to strike the military posts, they said.

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir," the Army said.

It added that the drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a "befitting reply" was given to the ceasefire violations by the Army.

"Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," it said.

Pakistan has been resorting to unprovoked firing since India suspended the Indus Water Treaty after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. To avenge the deadly attack, India carried out 24 missile strikes in 25 minutes across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, killing 70 terrorists and injuring another 60. According to government sources, the attack was more than a military response and was synchronised to avoid detection and maximise damage.

Pakistan, in response, resorted to 'arbitrary and indiscriminate firing' and artillery shelling across the LoC, killing at least 16 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.. The Indian Army is retaliating in a befitting manner.