"Society Has Accepted ": RSS Leader On Mallikarjun Kharge's "Ban" Remark

The face-off between the Congress and the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has escalated with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's comment that the organisation should be banned. The RSS, which does not usually react to such statements, has responded saying the organisation has been "accepted" by the country.

"An organisation that works for the security, development, culture, unity of the country -- a political leader is asking for its ban. But he would not say why," said Dattatreya Hosabale of the RSS.



"He (Kharge) tried this earlier too. What was the result? The society has accepted the Sangh and the government has also concluded that the bans were illegal and decided accordingly. I think such a leader should take things in a sensitive manner," he added.



Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had recently held the RSS and BJP responsible for the state of law and order. He said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi truly respects the views of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he should take the decision to ban RSS, citing how Patel banned the organisation earlier.

"These are my personal views and I openly say that there should be one (a ban on the RSS). If PM respects the views presented by Vallabhbhai Patel, this should be done. All the wrongs in the country and all law and order issues here are due to BJP and RSS," Kharge said.

The Congress chief's son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge - known for his strong views on the RSS --- had earlier urged state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, He had accused the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution."

Asked about the matter, Congress's Rashid Alvi said, "It is not so that someone wants that RSS be banned".

Speaking to NDTV in an exclusive interview, he said when Vallabhbhai Patel had banned the RSS and the organisation's leaders had visited him and requested that the ban be lifted, the then home minster had imposed several conditions.

"One of the conditions was that you (RSS) will not do politics in the country. It would be a social organisation. Now you are doing politics in the country. You will not destroy the secular fabric of the country. But you are destroying the secular fabric of the country. You have not been following those conditions, your commitment," he added.

Told that it has been a long time since these conditions were imposed, he said the RSS has not changed. "They are misguiding the nation. They are exploiting religion. Every second day they say it is a Hindu Rashtra. It is not a new RSS," he added.

