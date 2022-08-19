Social Media Influencer To Be Arrested For Liquor Stunt On Dehradun Road

Bobby Kataria sat on a chair in the middle of the road, stopped traffic and drank whiskey.

Social media influencer Bobby Kataria will soon be arrested by Uttarakhand Police for drinking alcohol and threatening the police while sitting on a chair in the middle of the road and stopping traffic in the state capital Dehradun.

Bobby Kataria is a Gurgaon resident who has over 6.30 lakh followers on Instagram.

A police case or FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act.

The police has obtained a non-bailable warrant against Bobby Kataria from the district court, said SHO Rajendra Singh Rawat.

The police officer told news agency ANI that multiple police teams are being sent to Haryana and other locations for his arrest.

Bobby Kataria was in the news recently for violation of the law after he was allegedly found to be smoking inside a SpiceJet flight.

The airline later said that the action was taken as the passenger was put on a no-flying list by the airline for 15 days in February 2022.

However, the accused social media influencer Balvinder Kataria, better known as Bobby Kataria claimed that it was a dummy plane and it was a part of his shooting in Dubai.

Defending himself, Mr Kataria said the video in question is an old video.

"The video in which I was seen smoking is not a normal airplane, it was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. I want to ask everyone; how can a lighter make its way into an airplane? It would be detected by a scanner. A cigarette still one can carry, but not a lighter. It was shot in 2019 or 2020," Mr Kataria had said.

In the video, Mr Kataria was seen lying down on the aircraft seat and lighting a cigarette and taking a couple of puffs.

In a statement SpiceJet said, the matter had been investigated thoroughly in January 2022 when the video was brought to our notice and a complaint had been filed by the airline with the Udyog Vihar police station in Gurugram.

The matter came to the airline's notice on January 24, 2022, through social media posts.



