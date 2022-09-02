Influencer Who Smoked On Plane Still Missing, Cops Issue Look Out Notice

Uttarakhand police issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Bobby Kataria.

Infamous "influencer" Bobby Kataria against whom the Uttarakhand and Delhi police have registered cases now also has a look-out circular, or LOC, issued against him.

Delhi police sources said that he has "gone underground" to evade arrest. "We have raided many places associated with the social media influencer Bobby Kataria but he has gone underground by turning off his mobile," they said.

However, police say that they are confident that they will arrest him soon.

The offence that first brought Bobby Kataria into the police's radar was a video of him lighting a cigarette inside a SpiceJet aircraft. This prompted the authorities to file a police case against him.

In the video, Bobby Kataria, who has over 6 lakh followers, is seen lying down on the aircraft seat and lighting a cigarette. He takes a couple of puffs before the video cuts out.

Mr, Kataria defended his act on his verified Instagram page where he wrote, "Only TRP is needed. Speak anything and keep politicians engaged."

A SpiceJet spokesperson in a statement issued in August said that the matter had been investigated thoroughly in January 2022 when the video was brought to their notice and a complaint had been filed by the airline with the Gurugram Police.

Additionally, Mr Kataria faces a police case for allegedly drinking liquor on the middle of a road in Uttarakhand.

In the video from Dehradun, Mr Kataria is seen sitting on a chair in the middle of a road and drinking liquor. The video, shot by Mr Kataria's aide, has been uploaded with background song "Road apne baap ki (the road belongs to my father)."

In a tweet on its official handle, the Uttarakhand Police said that the Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar took cognizance of the video and filed cases against Mr Kataria under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

Uttarakhand police issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Bobby Kataria as well as a reward of Rs 25,000 for information on him.