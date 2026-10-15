Social Media Influencer Among 4 Arrested With MDMA, Cash In Kerala

A 23-year-old woman identified as a social media influencer with over 25,000 followers and three young men were arrested in Kerala's Malappuram district during a drug raid conducted under Operation Toofan.

Police seized 10.5 grams of MDMA, estimated to be worth Rs 50,000 in the retail market, along with syringes allegedly used to inject drugs, a digital weighing scale, zip-lock covers used for packaging drugs and nearly Rs 25,000 in cash suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.

The four accused have been identified as Anas, 24, a resident of Hajiyarpalli in Malappuram, Shabeer TP, 24, from Mankada; Sajad, 21, from Kooriyad in Vengara, and Minu Jasmine, 23, from Koottilangadi.

According to police, the accused were allegedly part of a network supplying MDMA to students and youngsters in the Vengara and Mankada areas of Malappuram district.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Malappuram Police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) intercepted a car near an Akshaya Centre on Kizhakkethala-Vengara Road on Wednesday night.

During the search, officers allegedly recovered the drugs, syringes, weighing equipment, packaging materials and cash. The car suspected to have been used for drug distribution was also seized.

Police said three of the accused, Anas, Shabeer and Sajad, have previously been charged in drug-related cases, including alleged MDMA possession, consumption and sale, at different police stations.

The arrests were made by a team led by Malappuram Deputy Superintendent of Police Subhash Babu, Inspector Shajimon B and Sub-Inspector Sanal, along with DANSAF personnel.

Police are investigating the source of the seized MDMA and the suspected drug distribution network. Police sources say the group has transacted large volumes of drugs through the network.

