Social Media Group Admins Arrested In Kashmir For Spreading Fake News Two administrators of these self-styled news groups -- Sajad Ahmad Mir and Shahid Ahmad Bhat, residents of Pampore -- have been identified and apprehended.

Share EMAIL PRINT The police are searching for other such administrators. (Representational) Srinagar: Two administrators of social media groups were arrested today for allegedly spreading fake news with the intention of harming the reputation and safety of some youth in Kashmir, police said.



"The Awantipora Police received information through reliable sources that some self-styled news groups viz 'Kashmir Zone', 'Hamza Hizbi' and 'Quick News' have circulated photographs of some youth with malicious intention on social networking sites whereby rumours are being spread that these youth are whistle-lowers of Security Forces," a police spokesman said.



He said the administrators of these 'news groups' in pursuance of a well-knit criminal conspiracy had spread the rumours with sole motive to harm the reputation of these youth to defame them and to cause harm to their life and safety.



"Two administrators of these self-styled news groups -- Sajad Ahmad Mir and Shahid Ahmad Bhat, residents of Pampore -- have been identified and apprehended," the spokesman said.



He said efforts are on to identify other administrators of such news groups so that they can be booked under law. "Process for getting these said news groups blocked has also been initiated," he added.







