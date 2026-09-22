Soaps, Shampoos, Toothpaste To Carry Veg, Non-Veg Markings Under New Rules

The Centre has issued new regulations regarding the packaging of cosmetics and toiletry products, including soaps, shampoos, and toothpaste, which will allow consumers to identify if a product is vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

It will now be mandatory, say rules, to indicate whether the products are of vegetarian or non-vegetarian origin.

Under the new rules, products of vegetarian origin must bear a green dot, while products of non-vegetarian origin will bear a red or brown dot.

This mark must be placed at the top of the package's principal display panel, rules say.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has introduced this change by amending the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

A notification to this effect was issued, and the rules came into effect from Monday.

This means that when purchasing soaps, shampoos, or toothpaste, consumers will now be able to identify the product's origin through the green, red, or brown marks on the packaging.