Prophet Row: 357 Held For Violence After Friday Prayers, Says UP Police

A mob had pelted police with stones during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur.(File)

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested 357 people from nine districts in connection with the violence that erupted following the Friday prayers on June 10 over a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Thirteen First Information Reports (FIRs) have also been registered in nine districts in this connection, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement.

Of the 357 people arrested, 97 are from Prayagraj, 85 from Saharanpur, 55 from Hathras, 41 from Ambedkar Nagar, 40 from Moradabad, 20 from Firozabad, eight from Lakhimpur Kheri, six from Aligarh and five from Jalaun, Kumar said giving in a district-wise breakup till Wednesday evening.

Of the 13 cases, three each were registered in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Moradabad, Hathras, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Jalaun, he said.

A mob had pelted police with stones during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur.

At least four other cities witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out to protest the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a television debate.

In Prayagraj, a mob had set on fire a few motorcycles and carts, and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)