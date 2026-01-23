Trump Withdraws Invitation To Mark Carney To Join Board Of Peace

US President Donald Trump on Thursday withdrew an invite for Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney to join his newly constituted "Board of Peace."

"Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada's joining," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Carney drew international attention this week with comments about a "rupture" in the US-led global order. His government has also said it would not pay to join Trump's self-styled body to end global conflicts.

