"Canada Doesn't Live Because Of US": Carney Hits Back At Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney hit back at President Donald Trump on Thursday, responding to the US leader's inflammatory claim at the World Economic Forum that "Canada lives because of the United States."

"Canada and the United States have built a remarkable partnership," Carney said in a national address in Quebec City ahead of a new legislative session.

But, the prime minister added: "Canada doesn't live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian."

Trump's taunt at the annual gathering of political and financial elites came a day after Carney addressed the meeting in Davos, Switzerland, with a speech that earned a rare standing ovation and captured global headlines.

Without mentioning Trump by name, Carney took aim at the president, arguing that the US-led system of global governance was enduring a "rupture."

He said middle powers, like Canada, who had prospered through the era of "American hegemon" needed to realize that a new reality had set in, and that "compliance" would not shelter them from major power aggression.

The speech also got Trump's attention.

"I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful," Trump said in Davos of Carney's speech.

"Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements."

Carney told the audience in Switzerland that middle powers needed to chart a new path and rally together to defend key international values.

On Thursday, in a speech aimed at a domestic audience, he re-affirmed that Canada should serve as a model in an era of "democratic decline."

"Canada can't solve all the world's problems, but we can show that another way is possible, that the arc of history isn't destined to be warped towards authoritarianism and exclusion," the prime minister said.

