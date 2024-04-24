'Smuggler', 'Hired Killer' Listed As Professions In UP Police App, They Respond

The UPCOP mobile app has over 10 lakh downloads on Google Play Store and App Store (Representational)

The Uttar Police police has found itself embroiled in controversy after "smuggler", "hired killer" and "gambler" were listed as professions in the tenant verification section of its mobile app.

In a post shared by users on social networking site X, the UPCOP app also showed "bootlegger, "drug trafficker", "pimp" and "prostitute" in the occupation drop-down menu.

Responding to a user, the UP police on Sunday said that the dropdown was based on the master data populated by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

"Thank you for pointing it out. The dropdown is based on the master data populated by the NCRB. Other states have also flagged this issue with the concerned agency. We are taking it up with them to rectify the anomaly," the police said on X.

The UPCOP app, assessed by NDTV on Wednesday, showed that the error was rectified.

Besides tenant verifications, the mobile application is also used for employee and domestic help verifications.

The app, which has more than 10 lakh downloads on Google Play Store and App Store, is also used for filing police complaints and raising requests related to the Uttar Pradesh Police Department.