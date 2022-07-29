Smriti Irani Defamation Case: Drop Tweets, Court Tells 3 Congress Leaders

Smriti Irani sent a legal notice to Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'souza last week.

Three Congress leaders were ordered today to delete, within 24 hours, their tweets accusing Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter of running an illegal bar in Goa. Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta d'Souza were also ordered to appear in court on August 18 in a defamation case filed by Smriti Irani.

The High Court said if the Congress leaders failed to remove their tweets, Twitter would have to do so.

Jairam Ramesh confirmed the summons in a tweet. "The Delhi High Court has issued notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms. Irani," the Congress MP tweeted.

Smriti Irani had been targeted by the Congress with allegations that her 18-year-old daughter is running an "illegal bar" in Goa.

The Union Minister last week sent a legal notice to the three Congress leaders and their party. She sought a written unconditional apology and the withdrawal of allegations against her daughter immediately.

Ms Irani accused the Congress of "assassinating and publicly mutilating" her daughter's character and dared the opposition party to produce proof of any wrongdoing. She asserted her daughter is a first-year college student and does not run any bar.

"My daughter's fault is that her mother holds a press conference on the loot of ₹ 5,000 crore by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Her fault is that her mother fought against Rahul Gandhi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls," the BJP leader said.

The Congress had shared a copy of what it said was a show cause notice served to a restaurant operated by the minister's daughter. Pawan Khera, party spokesperson, had claimed that the license for the bar was taken in the name of a person who had been dead for over a year.

Narayan Gad, Excise Commissioner of Goa, on July 21 issued a show-cause notice to the restaurant on a complaint from lawyer-activist Aires Rodrigues, who alleged that the owners had submitted "fraudulent and fabricated documents" to get the licence.