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Six Trapped As Bridge Collapses In Jammu, 2 Rescued

Teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force and police are at the spot.

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Six Trapped As Bridge Collapses In Jammu, 2 Rescued
The labourers were working on the construction of another bridge.
Jammu:

A devastating accident occurred near Bantalab in Jammu, where six labourers were buried under the debris of a bridge.

The labourers were digging earth for the construction of a bridge, which led to an older bridge nearby collapsing and trapping them under the rubble on Friday afternoon.

Teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation. Local residents are also helping in the rescue.

Two labourers have been rescued so far, and efforts are underway to save the others. Earthmoving machines have been pressed into service to remove the debris.

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