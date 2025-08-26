Video: Bike Falls, Car Dangles As Part Of Bridge Gets Washed Away In Jammu

A portion of a bridge caved in Jammu, leaving several vehicles stranded. Visuals showed one car dangling, and a motorcycle falling as the road beneath it got washed away.

Several vehicles were seen on the Fourth Bridge over a swollen Tawi river in Bhagwati Nagar when it collapsed.

"Come out of the vehicle, come out of the vehicle. Leave the car behind," a man was heard in the video, asking the people in the car, which was tilting precariously on the edge of the damaged bridge. Two men were then seen coming out of the vehicle.

Later, a man was heard saying that there are no people on any of the vehicles on the damaged portion of the bridge.

Several inter-district roads in the Jammu region remained blocked following heavy rains, landslides, and flooding.

The incessant rains led to a surge in several rivers, including Tawi. Jammu city recorded more than 250 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The Tawi river in Udhampur was flowing at 36.1 feet - 13 feet above the evacuation level and four feet above the highest ever level recorded during the 2014 floods. In Jammu, the river is flowing at 34 feet, which is 11 feet above the evacuation level and one foot above the 2014 record.

A landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hill on Tuesday afternoon killed at least six people, while several were feared trapped. Also, four people were killed in Jammu's Doda district in separate rain-related incidents.

Traffic on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway was suspended near Vijaypur in Samba after a pillar of the bridge on the Devak river collapsed, a police officer said.

"We have stopped traffic from both the Jammu and Kathua sides. Traffic is completely shut on this highway for the time being," SSP Traffic Rural Jammu Girdhari Lal Sharma said.

As a result, hundreds of trucks and light motor vehicles are stranded at various points along the highway.