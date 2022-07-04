6 Bombs, Grenade Launcher Recovered From Terrorist Hideout In Jammu And Kashmir

The terrorist hideout was busted in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational image)

A terrorist hideout was busted in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the recovery of six sticky bombs along with other arms and ammunition, police said on Monday.

The hideout was busted at the disclosure of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Talib Hussain Shah who along with his associate Faisal Ahmad Dar were overpowered by people and handed over to police in a remote village in Reasi district on Sunday, a police official said.

He said Shah revealed the presence of a hideout in his Draj village of Rajouri during questioning and accordingly a raid was carried out and the hideout was busted.

The search of the hideout led to the recovery of six sticky bombs, a pistol, three pistol magazines, 19 pistol rounds, an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), three UBGL grenades, 75 rounds of AK assault rifle and one IED remote with antenna, the official said.

Shah and his Kashmiri accomplice Dar were arrested from Tuksan Dhok after they were tactfully disarmed by local residents with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh lauding their courage and announcing cash rewards for them.

However, a political slugfest erupted between the local units of BJP and Congress after Shah was reported to be an active member of the saffron party who was recently selected as its IT and social media cell in charge of the minority morcha in Jammu province.