Six New Omicron Cases Confirmed In Karnataka, Taking Total To 14

Two patients with the new Omicron variant have been discharged in Karnataka so far.

Six new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka today. Five of these cases are from two cluster outbreaks of Covid in two different educational institutions in the state's Dakshina Kannada region, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

The first cluster has 14 Covid cases, with four of Omicron and the second has 19 cases with one confirmed as Omicron.

A traveller from the UK has also tested positive in the state, taking the total number of Omicron cases to 14. Two patients with the new Omicron variant have been discharged so far. One had reportedly fled to Dubai. The total number of active cases of Omicron in the state is now 11.

The new cases of Omicron have been detected after five cases were reported in the state on Thursday.

Earlier, the country's first two Omicron cases - a South African national who has left the country, and the other a local person, a doctor with no travel history, were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

Following this, a 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa had become the third case on December 12.