Situation Tense In Some Parts Of Manipur, Normal In Most Districts: Cops

Police 24 bunkers have been destroyed in the districts of Manipur on Thursday. (File)

The situation is tense in some parts with sporadic incidents of firing, but is normal in most districts in Manipur, said an official statement from Manipur police.

"The situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of unruly mob during the last 24 hours. However, the situation is normal in most districts," said the statement.

The statement added that the state police and central forces on Thursday conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas in both the hill and valley districts of the state.

The official statement further said that on July 6, a joint team of Manipur Police and the Central Security Forces (CSF) destroyed 24 bunkers in the districts of Manipur.

"Other districts are also destroying the bunkers built in the fringe area," added the statement.

"On July 5, unidentified miscreants burned down the counter of LNC and Sons Oil pump, which was already vandalised earlier, at Sekmai Pangaltabi. Police and Central forces immediately rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob," it said.

Fire tender controlled the fire and prevented further damage, it added.

It further said that a bomb disposal team of Manipur police demolished a misfired 51 mm mortar shell that was discovered in the paddy field of Phayeng on July 5.

It also added that on the following day, a joint team of Imphal East District Police, Assam Rifles and Border Security force (BSF) conducted a search operation at Purum Hill from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm in which seven bunkers used by the Kukis were destroyed.

Additionally, the combined team recovered five arms, five hand grenades and 71 ammunitions from the Leitanpokpi foothills during the operation.

The statement further stated that 352 people had been detained by the Manipur Police in connection with violations in various districts throughout the state and that approximately 125 checkpoints had been set up in various districts throughout Manipur, both in the hill and the valley.

The checking at the checkpoints was intensified round the clock in order to prevent unwanted incidents, added the statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)