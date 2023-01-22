On Plane Door Row, DMK MP Mocks BJP's Tejasvi Surya With A Message

Sitting by an emergency plane door, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran underlined that he is not going to pull the door, in a message that appears to be a direct hit at BJP's Tejasvi Surya.

On December 10, a passenger accidentally opened the emergency door of an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli, the civil aviation minister later confirmed the passenger was Tejasvi Surya and said he opened the door "by mistake" and apologised for it.

"I'm sitting next to the emergency exit, but I'm not going to pull it because it's not good for the safety of the passengers and of the flight, and it saves a lot of time and I don't have to apologise later," the DMK MP, flying to Coimbatore in an IndiGo plane, said in a video message that appears to mock the BJP leader.

"To all flyers, in the interest of passenger safety, please don't fool around with the emergency exit," Mr Maran captioned the video.

The BJP MP from Bengaluru south refused to comment on the incident and said, "I don't wish to spoil my time and your time because the Congress and others have been talking about it time and again. Certain people, authorised to issue appropriate clarification and tell the facts, have spoken. You can refer to that."

Officials said Mr Surya "rested his hands on the door", unlocking the exit, and the flight was delayed by over two hours for its destination.