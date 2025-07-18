"We Have Common Enemies": BJP's Tejasvi Surya On India-US Relations

In a significant diplomatic win for India, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, a key member of a parliamentary delegation to the United States, has underscored the "tremendous response" and overwhelming American support in the global fight against terrorism, particularly concerning Pakistan-sponsored outfits. Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Mr Surya asserted that India and the US share "common enemies" in this crucial battle.

The Bengaluru South MP expressed particular satisfaction with the interaction with Vice President JD Vance. "During our interaction with Vice President JD Vance, we received overwhelming support - our enemies are common," Mr Surya stated.

The US has designated The Resistance Front (TRF), the group behind the Pahalgam terror attack, as a terrorist organisation. The TRF had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year which saw 26 people die.

Calling this development a "major diplomatic victory," Mr Surya affirmed that the US stance represents "a clear acknowledgement of India's position. The fight against terrorism is not just India's, but a global concern.

Looking ahead, Mr Surya predicted significant consequences for those who propagate and fund terrorism. "With this designation, sanctions and action against terror financing will follow. The pressure on Pakistan will only increase," he said.

In a powerful message aimed at terrorist elements, Mr Surya issued a stern warning: "If terrorists see this designation as a badge of honour, they should know - our army stands ready to act against them."