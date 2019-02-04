Sitaram Yechury Attacks Both BJP, Mamata Banerjee Over Kolkata Protest

Sitaram Yechury said his party will continue its fight against TMC and BJP. (File)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday dismissed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's protest against the centre as a drama orchestrated by the BJP and her party.

"Corruption cases against TMC govt in chit fund scam have been public for years but Modi govt chose to stay quiet as top mastermind of the scam joined BJP. It does a drama to act now, after 5 years, and TMC leadership responds by staging a drama to protect its corrupt," Mr Yechury tweeted.

Ms Banerjee on Sunday evening sat on a protest in central Kolkata after a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached the house of Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar to quiz him on two ponzi scams. The city police reached at the spot and took the officers away, briefly detaining them.

Rajeev Kumar -- who headed a Special Investigation Team probing the Saradha and Rose Valley Ponzi scams of 2013 -- was asked to help the investigation after several documents allegedly went missing. He has received several summons for questioning.

Mr Yechury -- whose party was removed from power in the state by Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in 2011-- said his party will continue to fight the "regimes".

"This drama in Kolkata by BJP and TMC is not a fight for any principle but only to save their corrupt and hide their corruption. CPI(M) has fought both these undemocratic, corrupt, communal and dictatorial regimes in the Centre and the state and will continue to do so," he added.

The CBI's interim chief, M Nageswara Rao has accused the state government of obstructing a court ordered probe into the chit fund scams.

Several opposition leaders have expressed their solidarity with Ms Banerjee. While AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah spoke to Ms Banerjee on phone, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's MK Stalin, TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted in her support. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav said that he might visit the city on Monday.