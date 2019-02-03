'Kuchh Toh Karo,' PM Ordered CBI, Alleges Mamata Banerjee After Face-Off

Mamata Banerjee said Ajit Doval was the one telling the CBI what to do

As a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation showed up outside the home of Kolkata Police chief in a chit fund case, the chief minister of West Bengal and the state's top cop rushed to Rajeev Kumar's home this evening.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had tweeted describing Mr Kumar as the best police officer in the country and accused the BJP of engineering the controversy, addressed the media at Mr Kumar's home amid much drama.

"How dare you come to a police commissioner's home without a warrant?" Mamata Banerjee said and justified her reaction saying, "it is my job to protect my officers".

The chief minister is sitting on a dharna in Metro Channel area in central Kolkata "to save the constitution".

The Trinamool chief alleged that the BJP is "targeting us" for organising a rally of anti-BJP parties. Ms Banerjee had hosted a grand rally of over 20 opposition parties last month where top leaders spoke about the need to set aside their differences to form a united opposition that can fight the BJP in the upcoming national election.

The West Bengal chief minister also expressed anger over allegations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rallies in the state on Saturday. "You saw the kind of language PM Modi used in his rally," she said.

PM Modi had accused Mamata Banerjee of "strangling democracy" and putting the state's development in the slow lane. He also alleged since she can't handle praise for the Prime Minister, she was withdrawing from centre-run schemes, including Ayushman Bharat Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Intensifying his attack, the Prime Minister claimed that the Bengal government was killing the aspirations of the middle class through "triple T -- Trinamool Tolabazi Tax". ''Tolabazi'' roughly translates to an act of organised extortion.

In her fiery comeback, Mamata Banerjee called him the "grandfather of corruption".

And today, she alleged, "They summoned CBI officers and told them 'Kuchh toh karo, kuchh toh karo'. BJP is a thief party, we are not. In the name of chit fund, they are doing whatever they want to do. We are the ones who had the chit fund owners arrested."

She further alleged that Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, is doing whatever the Prime Minister wants him to do, he is the one "giving instructions to the CBI".

Rajeev Kumar, who headed the special investigation team probing the Saradha and Rose Valley Ponzi scams that had surfaced in Bengal in 2013, was asked to help with the investigation when several key documents of the cases allegedly went missing. Over the last two years, he had received several summons for questioning, but he neither responded nor showed up, CBI sources said.

"His (PM Modi) exit bell has rung. His expiry date is over. Their five years are over. People of India and Bengal are disgusted by the BJP. We have to uproot Modi else India cannot be saved," Mamata Banerjee said.