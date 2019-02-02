Kolkata Top Cop Rajeev Kumar Goes 'Missing' As CBI Digs Deeper Into Chit Fund Cases

Rajeev Kumar was appointed as the Kolkata police commissioner in 2016.

The CBI is keeping an eye out for Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar, who allegedly went missing after he was summoned in connection with the Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scams. Officials with the investigation agency said they may consider arresting him if he continues evading them.

The 1989-batch IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre, who led a special investigation team of the West Bengal Police, is expected to be questioned about certain documents and files that went missing in the case. He, however, has not been responding to notices for his appearance before the agency. He did not even meet Election Commission officials who visited Kolkata to oversee poll preparedness, sources said.

Staffers in Mr Kumar's office claimed the senior officer was not seen from the time he left his office on Friday. "There is very little chance that he will come to work now. You can try on Monday or call his residence," his office staff told news agency PTI over the phone. However, calls to his residential phone failed to connect and his cellphone rang on unanswered. Officials believe the police officer began fearing arrest after Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohta was taken into custody in connection with the case.

Some recalled spotting Mr Kumar at a book fair a few days ago. He was appointed as the Kolkata police commissioner in 2016.

The Rose Valley and Saradha scams involve funds amounting to Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore respectively. CBI officials claim that the accused in both the cases have links with members of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Both the cases involved luring investors with attractive interest rates but closing shop after the deposits had matured. The Supreme Court had handed over the investigation to the CBI in 2014.

(With inputs from PTI)