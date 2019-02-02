'Strangled Democracy in Bengal': PM Modi Attacks Mamata Banerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is making efforts to bring together opposition parties to fight the BJP in the upcoming national election, due in about three months.

At a rally in West Bengal's Durgapur, PM Modi accused the Trinamool chief of "strangling democracy in Bengal". The Prime Minister, who launched the BJP's campaign in the state, said that the people of Bengal want a "parivartan (change)" and are determined to throw Mamata Banerjee.

"Bengal has understood that the Trinamool Congress is only busy with the 'syndicate'. Mamata Banerjee is not concerned about Bengal's development. In fact, TMC doesn't even look at projects, unless they don't see the gains they can get through the 'syndicate'," PM Modi said.

Last month, Mamata Banerjee had hosted the "United India Rally" in Kolkata that brought together over 25 top leaders from 23 parties from across the country with one common objective -- unite to oust the BJP.

PM Modi had dissed the proposed "mahagathbandhan" as an alliance "against the people".